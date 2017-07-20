The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, is not convinced that Nigerian states should have their police departments. According to him Nigerian is not matured enough politically for the shift. And then, he asked for more money. Here are his words: “I sincerely believe that the Federal Police is still the best for the country and with improved funding the challenges of crime will be addressed", he said according to a statement by police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood. “Those agitating for state police should consider the level of our political maturity".