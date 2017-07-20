Submit Post Advertise

Metro Should Nigeria Implement State Police? IG Idris Weighs in

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Lequte, Jul 20, 2017 at 8:12 PM. Views count: 269

Tags:
  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, is not convinced that Nigerian states should have their police departments.

    According to him Nigerian is not matured enough politically for the shift. And then, he asked for more money.

    Here are his words:

    “I sincerely believe that the Federal Police is still the best for the country and with improved funding the challenges of crime will be addressed", he said according to a statement by police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood.

    “Those agitating for state police should consider the level of our political maturity".
     

    Attached Files:

    Lequte, Jul 20, 2017 at 8:12 PM
    #1



    Comments

  2. Marcel Uzendu

    Marcel Uzendu New Member

    He does not know what is called proper policing. So now that FG will authorize them to break down judge's house, are we politically matured? Now that IGP embezzles police budget and become richest police officer, are we politically matured? He should fine some other things to say not state policing
     
    Marcel Uzendu, Jul 20, 2017 at 8:27 PM
    #2