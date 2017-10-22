Submit Post Advertise

Metro Show Discipline, Dedication to Work - IGP Tells Officers

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by sandchi, Oct 22, 2017 at 12:51 PM. Views count: 149

Tags:
  1. sandchi

    sandchi Member Curators

    ibrahim-idris-police.jpg
    Ibrahim Idris, the Inspector General of Police, has charged police personnel to be disciplined and dedicated while in the line of duty.

    The IGP made this statement via the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG Operations, Taiwo Lakanu who represented the IGP at the graduation ceremony of the Tactical Commanders' Course that was organised by the United States Embassy on the 19th of October, 2017.

    In addition to the advice on discipline and dedication, the IGP also tasked participants of the course to realise their required and collective responsibility to protect Nigerian citizens and all others currently residing within the borders of our great country.

    Carried out by the Special Programme for Embassy Augmentation and Response (SPEAR), participants were trained in modern terror and crime fighting skills and tactics.


    Courtesy: Vanguard News
     
    sandchi, Oct 22, 2017 at 12:51 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Show Discipline Dedication
    1. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Monkey Pox Test Result Shows No Disease in Lagos - FG

      RemmyAlex, Oct 16, 2017 at 3:17 PM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      638
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 16, 2017 at 3:17 PM
    2. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Why We Can't Discipline IGP Idris - Police Commission

      RemmyAlex, Oct 9, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,476
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 9, 2017
    3. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Video Showing Captured IPOB Members Eating In Army Office Surfaces Online

      RemmyAlex, Sep 15, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      1,362
      Samguine
      Sep 15, 2017
    4. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigerian Army Begins Probe Of Video Clip Showing Manhandling Of Civilians

      RemmyAlex, Sep 14, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      839
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 14, 2017
    5. Samguine
      Metro

      Is The Nigerian Army Teachable? by Pius Adeyemi

      Samguine, Sep 12, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      7,363
      Samguine
      Sep 12, 2017
    6. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigerian Army to Launch Operation “Show of Force” in South East

      RemmyAlex, Sep 8, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      3
      Views:
      8,951
      Marcel Uzendu
      Sep 10, 2017
    7. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Corruption Will Not Stop Until Christ Jesus Returns - Prophet Abiara

      RemmyAlex, Aug 25, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      513
      RemmyAlex
      Aug 25, 2017

    Comments