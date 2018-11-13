The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to show Nigerians the scorecard of the three years of the Muhammadu Buhari administration, instead of bandying figures of debts incurred by the past PDP administration.
The opposition party asked the Vice President to desist from …
Read more via The Nation Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2z32rKD
Get More Nigeria Political News
The opposition party asked the Vice President to desist from …
Read more via The Nation Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2z32rKD
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[110]