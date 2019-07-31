A South African woman known for being an outspoken Christian on Twitter has shared a controversial tweet that’s led to a debate.
Nikki Shange, who refers to herself as "daughter of the Rabbi" made this statement while reacting to a question about labour pains. ....
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Yxn7bs
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Nikki Shange, who refers to herself as "daughter of the Rabbi" made this statement while reacting to a question about labour pains. ....
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Yxn7bs
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]