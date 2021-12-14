Lagos Spacious Miniflat In A Serene Enviroment, Isolo, Lagos - ₦400,000 per year


siteadmin

siteadmin

Administrator
1 bedroom Mini flat for rent Isolo Lagos renting for ₦400,000

spacious-miniflat-in-a-serene-enviroment-it2jwl4LsX4ojr4C6jTF.jpg

Get details of this flat to rent in Lagos advertised PropertyPro Nigeria using the link below:

www.propertypro.ng

1 bedroom Mini flat for rent Sarah Faboyede Bucknor Isolo Lagos (PID: 7FUCM) | PropertyPro.ng

1 bedroom Mini flat for rent Sarah Faboyede Bucknor Isolo Lagos renting for ₦400,000. See property details on PropertyPro.ng or browse all our range of properties in Bucknor Isolo Lagos
www.propertypro.ng www.propertypro.ng
 

Similar threads

siteadmin
Lagos Serviced Self Contain House In Isolo Lagos Mainland - ₦ 120,000
Replies
0
Views
267
siteadmin
siteadmin
siteadmin
Lagos Mini flat to let in Fagba, Lagos - NGN 400,000 (Private Property Nigeria)
Replies
0
Views
287
siteadmin
siteadmin
siteadmin
Lagos Self contain (single rooms) for rent, Ajah, Lagos - NGN 300,000 per year
Replies
0
Views
254
siteadmin
siteadmin
siteadmin
Lagos Exquisite 2 Bedroom Flat for rent, Ipaja, Lagos - NGN400,000 per year | Private Property
Replies
0
Views
462
siteadmin
siteadmin
siteadmin
Lagos Self contain (single rooms) for rent, Ogombo, Ajah - NGN300,000
Replies
0
Views
224
siteadmin
siteadmin

Sponsor Posts

Top