Business SPECIAL REPORT: How Buhari’s Tradermoni, CCT, could ‘ve raised financial inclusion – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
Shuaibu Sani from Gidan Tsika village in Kiyawa Local Government Area of Jigawa State is a beneficiary of the government Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme. From the N10,000 he is paid bi-monthly, he manages to save N600.

Although Mr Sani’s home is not far from the payment …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2QFBnsq

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[71]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top