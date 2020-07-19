Statement Announcing Chadwick Boseman's Passing Becomes Most Liked Tweet Ever on Twitter - Olisa.tv
Many people are still in shock at the news of Chadwick’s Boseman’s passing with a lot of engagement on the incident on social media. Even in death, the ‘Black Panther’ actor is shattering glass ceilings as Twitter has announced that the tweet releasing the statement that announced his passing...
www.olisa.tv
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in Entertainment News!
Connect with people interested in Entertainment News!