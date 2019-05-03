Business Sterling Bank Plc discloses appointments of 3 new directors – Nairametrics

Sterling Bank Plc has appointed Tunde Adeola and Raheem Owodeyi as Executive Directors.

While disclosing the duo’s appointments, Sterling Bank Plc also confirmed that Subbaramaiah Rajapur has replaced Sujit Varma as its Non-Executive Director. Nairametrics understands that the appointments have been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). A look …



