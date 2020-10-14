Entertainment Stevie Wonder Releases Two New Songs After 15 Years – Guardian News


Stevie Wonder Releases Two New Songs After 15 Years | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News

On Tuesday, the 70-year-old legend announced the release of two new songs, his first in 15 years. Wonder also said he would be releasing the tracks on his own label under Republic Records. The releases mark a break from Motown, his home since 1962. Speaking by Zoom from his Southern California...
