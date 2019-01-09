Sports Suarez finally agrees to join Arsenal from Barcelona – YabaLeftOnline

#1
Barcelona star, Denis Suarez has agreed to join Premier League giants, Arsenal.

According to Spanish outlet, Sport, Suarez agreed to join the North London club after holding talks with the Gunners’ coach, Unai Emery....



read more via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2Relmgs

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top