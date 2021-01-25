Chinedu Iroka
Suarez strikes again as Atletico march on with Valencia win | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News
Luis Suarez scored a brilliant team goal as Atletico Madrid came from behind to beat Valencia 3-1 on Sunday and move seven points clear at the top of La Liga. After Real Madrid thrashed Alaves on Saturday, Barca had earlier followed suit with a scrappy victory over Elche. But Atletico were...
editor.guardian.ng