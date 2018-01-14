Submit Post Advertise

Metro Sultan and I are Patrons of Miyetti Allah - Emir Sanusi

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Jamaz, Jan 14, 2018 at 8:04 AM. Views count: 272

    Muhammadu Sanusi, emir of Kano, says he is a patron of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN).

    Sanusi said the group is not violent in nature and that the sultan of Sokoto, emir of Katsina, emir of Zazzau and the lamido of Adamawa were also fellow patrons.

    “As I understand it when Miyetti Allah was first set up, they requested a few Fulani emirs to be their patrons in their capacity as emirs. The first grand patron was Sultan Abubakar III and he was replaced by successive sultans – Dasuki, Maccido and Saad Abubakar now,” he told PUNCH.

    “Other patrons were emir of Kano, Lamido of Adamawa and emirs of Zazzau and Katsina, I believe. So, my predecessor was a patron and on my ascension to the throne, I became a patron. This is all nominal.

    “To the best of my knowledge, Miyetti Allah has never been involved in acts of violence and has always condemned violence and called on its members to eschew violence.

    “It is, however, committed to protecting the fundamental rights of herdsmen as Nigerians including constitutional right to freedom of movement and the ownership of private wealth and peaceful conduct of their business.”

    The monarch criticised the federal government’s handling of an alleged attack on Fulani herdsmen in Taraba state, noting that killings in the Middle Belt were also carried out locals.

    According to Sanusi, 800 persons were killed my Mabilla militias “some months ago” but the government failed to act on the matter despite receiving.


    The Cable
     

