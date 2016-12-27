Nigeria's former coach Sunday Oliseh has been appointed as the new coach of Fortuna Sittard, a second division side in the Netherlands. The 42-year-old ex Super Eagles captain signed a two-and-a-half year deal at the club and is to resume duties on the 2 January, 2017. “It’s a new adventure and I can’t wait to get started with my new team,” Oliseh said according to the BBC. “Time to get to work and have fun again.” The club chairman Isitan Gün also expressed pleasure at Oliseh's arrival. “Fortuna chose a coach who is young and ambitious in Sunday Oliseh,” Gun said. “He is ambitious and got vision which our players look up to. We were looking for someone who offers attractive football combined with the sheer will to win. In Sunday we think we found this trainer. “The past few days he has already watched all the matches of Fortuna, so Sunday on January 2 will be prepared to begin his work.” Oliseh faces a herculaen task as Fortuna Sittard are currently placed 18th in the 20-team Dutch second division with 15 points from 19 games. He first game in charge of Fortuna Sittard will be away to relegation battlers Achilles ’29 on 13 January.