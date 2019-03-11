Sports Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo scores first goal for Shanghai Shenhua 1-2 CSL loss to Hebei CFFC – Pulse Nigeria

Watch Odion Ighalo score his first goal of the season for Shanghai Shenhua.

Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo scored his first goal for his new side Shanghai Shenhua as they lost 1-2 to Hebei CFFC in a Chinese Super League....


