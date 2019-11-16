Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho has had a successful operation on his knee following a nasty injury he suffered during international duty.
The 21-year-old who plays for Omonia, on loan from Deportivo de La Coruña in Spain damaged knee ligaments while …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2KqhbZH
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The 21-year-old who plays for Omonia, on loan from Deportivo de La Coruña in Spain damaged knee ligaments while …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2KqhbZH
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[47]