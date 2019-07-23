Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr is expected to quit his role despite leading Nigeria to a third-place finish in this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
The 66-year-old German was criticized by many over his ‘lack of tactical nous’ or, in other words, an ‘inability to read matches’ …
read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Z6WZRP
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The 66-year-old German was criticized by many over his ‘lack of tactical nous’ or, in other words, an ‘inability to read matches’ …
read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Z6WZRP
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]