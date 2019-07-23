JustForex Trading - Start Now

Sports Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr ‘set to quit his role’ – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr is expected to quit his role despite leading Nigeria to a third-place finish in this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The 66-year-old German was criticized by many over his ‘lack of tactical nous’ or, in other words, an ‘inability to read matches’ …

gernot rohr.JPG

read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Z6WZRP

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top