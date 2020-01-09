Sports Super Eagles star scores crucial goal for Premier League side 5 minutes after coming on the pitch – Legit.ng

#1
Nigerian football star Kelechi Iheanacho showed once again why he deserves first-team spot at Leicester after coming on in the second half to score a crucial goal for his side.

The 23-year-old scored the only goal that helped the Foxes avoid...


read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2T5t9Nn

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[74]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top