Justforex_nb_campaign

Sports Super Eagles star shortlisted for 1 prestigious award after excelling with club and country – Legit.ng

#1
Super Eagles and Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze has been shortlisted for prestigious 2019 Kopa Trophy.

According to list of nominees released by France Football on Monday night, October 21, the 20-year-old Chukwueze will be vying for the best of U21 players in global football....


read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2BxC54o

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[101]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top