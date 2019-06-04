Sports Super Eagles stars begin preparations in Asaba ahead of 2019 AFCON in Egypt (Photos) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Super Eagles stars begin preparations in Asaba ahead of 2019 AFCON in Egypt (Photos) The Super Eagles of Nigeria squad have kicked off their training ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. The team began their training this week in Stephen Keshi Stadium …




read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2JVnBBh
---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[58]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top