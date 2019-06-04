Super Eagles stars begin preparations in Asaba ahead of 2019 AFCON in Egypt (Photos) The Super Eagles of Nigeria squad have kicked off their training ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. The team began their training this week in Stephen Keshi Stadium …
read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2JVnBBh
---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2JVnBBh
---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[58]