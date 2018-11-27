Sports Super Falcons Beat Cameroon to Qualify for AWCON Finals – Olisa.tv

Nigeria’s Super Falcons defeated the Three Lionesses of Cameroon to qualify for the final of the 2018 African Women Cup Of Nations (AWCON).

The tight and cagey match in the Ghanaian capital Accra ended goalless after 90 minutes, and the additional 30 minutes extra time produced no goals as …



