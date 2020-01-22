Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, was on Tuesday night attacked at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Makurdi, by a mysterious owl.
Ortom was in the church for a special thanksgiving service, shortly after the Supreme Court of Nigeria affirmed his election as Governor of …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2NPgLxL
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Ortom was in the church for a special thanksgiving service, shortly after the Supreme Court of Nigeria affirmed his election as Governor of …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2NPgLxL
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[84]