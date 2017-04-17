Submit Post Advertise

Metro Suspected Church Guard Caught With Human Parts in Anambra

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Lequte, Apr 17, 2017 at 7:10 AM.

    A man suspected to be a security guard at Nnewi Diocese of the Anglican Church has been arrested by the police for being in possession of human parts.

    The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Sam Okaula, described him as a cannibal.

    He, however, said there was no evidence yet suggestive that the suspect was a human parts seller.

    “He is with us. Some human parts were found in his possession; and I think he is just a cannibal.”

    When contacted, Venerable Godwin Agba, the administrative secretary of the Diocese of Nnewi Anglican Communion, owners of the higher institution the suspect allegedly worked as a guard, said the suspect was never their employee.
     

    Apr 17, 2017 at 7:10 AM
