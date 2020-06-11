Business Tech entrepreneur and CEO of Gokada Fahim Saleh found dead and dismembered in his New York City apartment – Pulse Nigeria

Decapitated body of millionaire tech boss, 34, found in his $2.25m NYC apartment after 'hitman shared elevator with him'

Decapitated body of tech boss found in $2m NY apartment after 'assassination'

THE decapitated body of a New York tech entrepreneur was discovered in his luxury Manhattan apartment by his horrified sister – in what police reportedly believe was a brutal professional ass…
CEO of Gokada, Fahim Saleh found dead and dismembered in his New York City apartment

Fahim Saleh is best known in Nigeria for his work as the CEO of Gokada.
