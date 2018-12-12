  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Metro Tech: From Meghan Markle to the World Cup: Here are the top 10 searches on Google in 2018 (GOOG, GOOGL) – pulse.ng

#1
Google has unveiled its annual Year in Search for 2018, which includes the top-trending searches of the year. Google has unveiled its annual Year in Search for 2018.

The annual compilation includes the top worldwide Google searches of the year. This year’s …



Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2SHnMR7

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[6]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top