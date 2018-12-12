Google has unveiled its annual Year in Search for 2018, which includes the top-trending searches of the year. Google has unveiled its annual Year in Search for 2018.
The annual compilation includes the top worldwide Google searches of the year. This year’s …
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2SHnMR7
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The annual compilation includes the top worldwide Google searches of the year. This year’s …
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2SHnMR7
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[6]