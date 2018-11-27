Apple CEO Tim Cook and Ivanka Trump visited an elementary school and were greeted by a gathering of activists both in support of and in protest of their visit.
Apple CEO Tim Cook and Ivanka Trump are visiting schools in Idaho on …
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2Q09NsA
Get more World News
Apple CEO Tim Cook and Ivanka Trump are visiting schools in Idaho on …
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2Q09NsA
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[70]