  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Sports Tennis rallies behind Serena Williams after US Open sexism claim – the Guardian

#1
Tennis players past and present have rallied behind Serena Williams after she claimed the sport was riddled by sexism following an extraordinary on-court tirade at an umpire during the US Open women’s final.

The 23-time grand slam winner said she was fighting for the future rights of women …



read more via the Guardian – https://ift.tt/2MdYUg7

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[39]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top