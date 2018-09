Two Bombardier Dash 8 Q300 aircraft formerly used by Topbrass Aviation Services Limited, a local operator, have been allegedly stolen in Lagos.The airplanes (registration numbers 5N-TBB and 5N-TBC) have been the focus of a legal tussle between the lessor, Seagold Investment Limited, and Topbrass Aviation Services. Some interested parties from the presidency, however, acquired the aircraft contrary to the orders of the Federal High Court in Lagos.