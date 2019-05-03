World Thailand’s King Marries His Long-Time Bodyguard In Surprise Wedding – Nairaland

#1
Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn has married his long-time bodyguard in a surprise move just days before his coronation.

The Royal Gazette published an announcement saying Suthida Vajiralongkorn na Ayudhya, a former flight attendant, had “legally married” the king in accordance with royal traditions. “Therefore, he bestows (the title) on …



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2UTAGfG

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top