Justforex_nb_campaign

Business The 10 African entrepreneurs shortlisted to compete for a share of $1 million in Jack Ma’s Netpreneur Prize – Pulse Nigeria

#1
10 African startups founders have made it as finalists for the first-ever Africa Netpreneur Prize.

Out of them, 4 are Nigerian founders, two from Egypt and Rwanda and one from Liberia, and Cote D’Ivoire.....

jack ma.JPG

Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2nQSoWx

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[75]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top