In the last two and half years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, a lot of strange and unimaginable things have happened around the corridors of power. New Telgraph unmasked seven strong men in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, who are believed to make up the Aso Rock Cabal. They are the Cabal, a congregation of very close family members, trusted friends and political associates. They share a common ideology of holding strongly to political power and advancing the economic interests of the group and the North. They are an offshoot of the once dreaded Kaduna Mafia. Profile of those Nigerians believed to be member of the Cabal in Aso Rock. 1. MAMMAN DAURA Alhaji Mamman Daura, is an uncle to President Muhammadu Buhari. Although Daura is two and half years older than the President, the nephew-uncle relationship has been extremely close and dates back to their childhood years. For the two men, it has been bond of blood and mutual respect. 2. ABBA KYARI Abba Kyari was born in 1938. He had his early Education at Borno Middle School and Barewa College, Zaria. He holds a Bachelors and Masters Degrees from the University of Cambridge and the University of Warwick in Law and Sociology. In 1959 he enlisted in the Nigerian Army as an Officer Cadet and attended the 12th Regular Officers’ Training School, Teshia, Ghana from March 1959 – September 1959. Kyari proceeded to the Mons Officer Cadet School, Aldershot, England where he had training from October 1959 to March 1960. 3. LAWAL MUSA DAURA Lawal Daura was born in Daura, Katsina State, on August, 5, 1953. He attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria from 1977–1980 and started his carrier in the State Security Service (SSS) in 1982 where he rose to the rank of Director. He was the Deputy Director, Presidential Communication, Command and Control Centre, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, between 2003 and 2007. He also served as State Director of the SSS at various times in Kano, Sokoto, Edo, Lagos, Osun and Imo states. He attended various professional courses both home and abroad including the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, near Jos. 4. HAMMED ALI Colonel Hammed Ibrahim Ali (rtd) was born on January 15, 1955. He was Military Administrator of Kaduna State, Nigeria from August 1996 – August 1998 during the military regime of General Sani Abacha. He is married and blessed with 4 children. Ali holds a Masters degree in Criminology. 5. ABDULRAHMAN DAMBAZZAU Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau was born on March 14, 1954. He is an indigene of Zaria in Kaduna State. Dambazau had his secondary education at Barewa College, Zaria, where he finished from in 1974. He then proceeded to the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, where he was member of the 17 Regular Combatant Course. In June 1977, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant into the Infantry Corps of the Nigerian Army. 6. ABUBAKAR MALAMI Abubakar Malami, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, was born on April 17, 1967, in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State. He is an indigene of Kebbi State and had his early education at Nassarawa Primary School, Birnin Kebbi from 1973 to 1979 and later, College of Arts and Arabic Studies. He proceeded to the Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto where he studied Law between 1987 to 1991. Abubakar Malami then proceeded to the Nigerian Law School, Lagos, in 1992 where he was called to the Nigerian Bar. 7. BABACHIR DAVID LAWAL Babachir David Lawal is a native of Hong in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State. He had his university education at the Ahmadu Belllo University, Zaria, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering in 1979. he has been sacked by the government over the north-east contract scam but there are strong indications that Lawal is still in office by proxy as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation as Mr. Boss Mustapha, is not just his cousin, but his nominee. Culled from New Telegraph