World The Philippines may soon be known as Maharlika – TODAY.NG

#1
The Philippines or Maharlika? Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has reiterated his plan to change the name of the country.

In a speech late Sunday night, President Rodrigo Duterte clarified that he has no specific name yet in mind. “No particular name yet but sure I would like to change …



Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2NPBcJP

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top