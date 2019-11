Tuesday, December 31, is the deadline for all unqualified teachers to practice in Nigeria – This order was given by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) – The TRCN’s registrar, Professor Josiah Olusegun Ajiboye, said that the plan of the federal government is to make teaching......Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/35Jfu1E Get More Nigeria Metro News