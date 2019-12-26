Metro This is why we celebrate Christmas though not in the Bible – Catholic priest replies MFM general overseer – Legit.ng

#1
A popular Catholic Priest, Reverend Father Chinenye Oluoma, has explained why Christians across the world celebrate Christmas annually.

Oluoma's explanation is in reaction to the statement by the general overseer of the Mountain...

rev.JPG

Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2SthRm0

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[40]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top