Video This Week's Top Nigeria Entertainment News 5/15/2020 - $3.5m can't buy my cars - Burna Boy rubbishes report of being worth $3.5m

This Week's Top Nigeria Entertainment News Include

$3.5m can't buy my cars - Burna Boy rubbishes report of being worth $3.5m - Linda ikejis blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/5/35m-cant-buy-my-cars-burna-boy-rubbishes-report-of-being-worth-35m-2.html
Fuji Music legend, Ajani Tekoye passes away at 52 – Plus TV Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://www.plustvafrica.com/fuji-music-legend-ajani-tekoye-passes-away-at-52/
Davido’s First Daughter, Imade Adeleke Celebrates Her 5th Birthday (Photos) – Instagram - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

“I rejected N8Million to promote bleaching cream” – BBNaija Khafi reveals – TobiVibes - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://www.tobivibes.ng/i-rejected-n8million-to-promote-bleaching-cream-bbnaija-khafi-reveals/
IG orders probe of E-Money, withdraws police escort - Punch Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://punchng.com/breaking-ig-orders-probe-of-e-money-withdraws-police-escort/?fbclid=IwAR34dfgQr3sglHk4NvC2-OpmDY-MMNPvLu7WSjeKTQLUOuDlLFeYFo8jOJM
