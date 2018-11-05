Metro Those who molested Ochanya must be brought to book – Abike Dabiri – pulse.ng

#1
Ochanya was reportedly raped constantly for five years by her uncle and his son, Andrew Ogbuja and Victor Ogbuja respectively.

The Senior Special adviser to President Buhari on Diaspora, Abika Dabiri has called for the prosecution of those who reportedly molested late …


Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2OlLhwB

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[62]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top