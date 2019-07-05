JustForex Trading - Start Now

Thousands of residents have fled their houses, with many sleeping in the bush after Boko Haram insurgents took over control of Gubio town, headquarters of Gubio local government area of Borno State, Daily Trust learnt. Impeccable sources said the insurgents, armed with four gun trucks, stormed the area around 5pm with no resistance.
Read more: https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/thousands-flee-as-boko-haram-seizes-gubio.html
 
