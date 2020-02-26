Metro Three new deaths, 91 new cases of #COVID19; 74 in Lagos 5 in Katsina 4 in Ogun 2 in Delta 2 in Edo 1 in Kwara 1 in Oyo 1 in FCT 1 in Adamawa

Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Kenneth Chimaobi Metro Residents allegedly kill, dump bodies of three robbery suspects in Lagos canal – Vanguard Nigeria News Metro News 0
siteadmin Metro Three doctors, pharmacist in isolation in Delta after attending to suspected coronavirus patient - Today Nigeria News Metro News 0
siteadmin Metro Three new deaths 117 new cases of #COVID19; 59 in Lagos 29 in FCT 14 in Kano 6 in Borno 4 in Katsina 3 in Ogun 1 in Rivers 1 in Bauchi - NCDC Metro News 0
Kenneth Chimaobi Metro Nigeria records 86 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths – Laila’s Nigeria News Metro News 0
siteadmin Metro #Covid-19: Lagos records three new deaths and 32 new cases - Prof. Akin Abayomi Metro News 0
Similar threads
Metro Residents allegedly kill, dump bodies of three robbery suspects in Lagos canal – Vanguard Nigeria News
Metro Three doctors, pharmacist in isolation in Delta after attending to suspected coronavirus patient - Today Nigeria News
Metro Three new deaths 117 new cases of #COVID19; 59 in Lagos 29 in FCT 14 in Kano 6 in Borno 4 in Katsina 3 in Ogun 1 in Rivers 1 in Bauchi - NCDC
Metro Nigeria records 86 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths – Laila’s Nigeria News
Metro #Covid-19: Lagos records three new deaths and 32 new cases - Prof. Akin Abayomi

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top