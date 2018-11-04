Politics Tinubu is ignorant, 5m persons have left APC – Okorocha – BusinessDay

#1
Embattled Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, Thursday berated the National Leader of the All Progressive Congress APC, Bola Tinubu for throwing his weight behind the party’s national Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Okorocha who is also the Chairman of the APC Governors Forum said it …



Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2AJpbR4

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[4]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top