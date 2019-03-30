Sen. Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, said that party discipline would be upheld in addressing the leadership tussle of the 9th National Assembly.
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Tinubu said this while speaking with newsmen in Lagos on Friday after a Prayer Programme organised by …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2CKflPs
Get More Nigeria Political News
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Tinubu said this while speaking with newsmen in Lagos on Friday after a Prayer Programme organised by …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2CKflPs
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[46]