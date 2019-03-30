Sports Tinubu says party discipline will be upheld in 9th NASS leadership – Vanguard News Nigeria

#1
Sen. Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, said that party discipline would be upheld in addressing the leadership tussle of the 9th National Assembly.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Tinubu said this while speaking with newsmen in Lagos on Friday after a Prayer Programme organised by …



Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2CKflPs

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[46]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top