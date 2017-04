APC leaders are divided over the role of Bola Tinubu in the last governorship elections in Ondo state, Punch reports.



Some of them believe Tinubu, together with Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, worked against the interest of the party in the election, others believe the duo did no wrong.



Both men are accused of supporting the candidature of Chief Olusola Oke of the Alliance for Democracy with funds and other logistics for the election. Chief Oke left the APC to contest under the AD after an alleged botched primary.



“We have told those who are against the man to remember his contributions to the formation of the APC and the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari. We should not take any action that will destroy the party,” a party chief said.



However those who think he worked against the party called for sanctions against him, saying it would send a message to other would-be rebels.



“We should not treat Tinubu like a god. The laws of the party should apply to all members.”



When contacted, Tinubu's aide Tunde Rahman, said his principal did not engage in anti party activities.

Click to expand...