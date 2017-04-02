The Senate caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused APC leader Bola Ahmed Tinubu of plotting to destroy the senate in collaboration with the EFCC. At a recent meeting, the caucus concluded that Tinubu was using the EFCC to harass members of the Senate. The PDP Senate caucus, which has indicated its readiness for a showdown with Tinubu, also alleged that Tinubu was the mastermind of the recent media attacks against members of the caucus, ThisDay reports. “We will expose them," someone at the meeting said. "They were not happy that Senators supported President Muhammadu Buhari, when he was away. They thought we will help them bring down the government because of their ambition. “Now they are deploying the EFCC and their media against us. Ibrahim Magu is a creation of Tinubu and Oba Akiolu. They want to use him to protect themselves while also using him and the anti-graft agency as attack dogs against people, who are not in their camp.