Politics Tompolo breaks silence, says I can’t endorse Buhari – Vanguard News Nigeria

ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, yesterday, spoke from his creek hideout, saying he was not part of ex-militant leaders, who purportedly plan to endorse President Muhammadu Buhari in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, as preferred candidate for Saturday’s presidential poll.

Tompolo and Buhari Buhari …



Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2tl6LBz

