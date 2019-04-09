Menu
Home
Trending
Forums
News
Articles
Noticeboard
Videos
New posts
Search forums
What's new
New posts
Latest activity
Ads Manager
Your Ads
Your Invoices
Create Ad
Advertisers
Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
News
Articles
Noticeboard
Videos
New posts
Search forums
Menu
Log in
Register
Home
Forums
News Hub
Entertainment
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Entertainment
Tonto Dikeh attacks Funny Bone for daring to advise her on estrange ex-husband, Churchill - Pm news
Thread starter
jade
Start date
37 minutes ago
Tags
linda ikejis blog
naija news
nigerian entertainment news 020519
tonto dikeh
37 minutes ago
#1
READ MOre
Share:
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email
Link
[21]
Post reply
Preview
Trending Posts
Video
Nigeria News Today - Adeleke’s Classmates Back Him Over Certificate Saga
Started by jade
Today at 4:13 PM
Replies: 0
Nigeria News Headline Videos
Entertainment
Tonto Dikeh threatens IK Ogbonna for mentioning her son on IG – Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog
Started by jade
Today at 3:42 PM
Replies: 0
Entertainment
Politics
Court Adjourns Senator Adeleke’s Eligibility Case Till May 8 – Channels Television
Started by jade
Today at 2:59 PM
Replies: 0
Political News
Entertainment
‘I do not know who you are’ – Yvonne Jegede fires back at Dabota Lawson – INFORMATION NIGERIA
Started by jade
Today at 3:39 PM
Replies: 0
Entertainment
Entertainment
‘I Love You Always’, Tiwa Savage Tells Don Jazzy As She Exits Mavin – Channels Television
Started by jade
Today at 3:34 PM
Replies: 0
Entertainment
Politics
May Day: Amosun clears workers deductions, April salary with N20.2bn – Encomium Magazine
Started by jade
Today at 2:51 PM
Replies: 0
Political News
J
Entertainment
Tonto Dikeh attacks Funny Bone for daring to advise her on estrange ex-husband, Churchill - Pm news
Started by jade
37 minutes ago
Replies: 0
Entertainment
More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Sponsored Posts
J
Sponsored
Through a visitor’s eyes: Top spots to check out in Lagos and Abuja -
Started by jade
Today at 12:18 PM
Replies: 0
Sponsored & PR Post
E
Sponsored
GTBank Releases Q1 2019 Unaudited Results…….. Reports Profit before Tax of ₦57.0Billion -
Started by ese
Apr 18, 2019
Replies: 0
Sponsored & PR Post
Forex Trading on the Rise Amid Fake Cryptocurrency Volume Reports
Started by justforex
Apr 9, 2019
Replies: 0
Sponsored & PR Post
More sponsored posts
Channels
Political News
Metro News
Sports News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Latest Jobs
Life Articles
264
Home
Forums
News Hub
Entertainment
This site uses cookies to help personalise content, tailor your experience and to keep you logged in if you register.
By continuing to use this site, you are consenting to our use of cookies.
Accept
Learn more…
Top