Sports Tragedy as former Nigerian star who played alongside Kanu dies at age of 42

Manga Mohammed, Nigeria’s U-17 pacy forward at the 1993 FIFA U-17 World Cup winner, has died at the age of 42.

Mohammed, who also went on to play for the senior teams, passed on Friday, September 27, according to report....


read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2ofM9vm

