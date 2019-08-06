JustForex Trading - Start Now

Business Transactions: CBN releases guidelines to protect customers – Newtelegraph

#1
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday released consumer protection framework guidelines on disclosure and transparency as well as guidelines on responsible business conduct.

According to the CBN, the objective of the guidelines on disclosure and transparency is “to protect consumers against the provision of inadequate, misleading or failure …

cbn.jpg

Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2Yv37XZ

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[30]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top