Sports Transfer: Man Utd set to complete £76m deal for striker – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Manchester United are confident of signing Erling Braut Haaland in January for a £76million ($100m) fee, The UK Sun reports.

Red Bull Salzburg are however insisting on a deal, that would see the 19-year-old return on loan for the remainder of the season. Although United would prefer …

download.png

read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2S4VzH0

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[84]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top