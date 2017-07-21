Arsenal will compete with Tottenham for Ross Barkley's signature with the 23-year-old's Everton career in doubt Follow the transfer market with other stories below: - West Brom manager Tony Pulis has dismissed reports linking winger Nacer Chadli, 27, with a move to Swansea City, saying he does not want to lose players and that the Baggies are looking to bring players in. (Daily Star) - Manchester United are plotting a move for 19-year-old Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches. (Daily Star) - Manchester City have had a £44.5m bid for left-back Benjamin Mendy rejected by Monaco. The Ligue 1 side are demanding £54m for the 23-year-old. (Daily Mail) - Barcelona have bid £72m for Liverpool's Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 25, but the Reds are expected to reject the offer. (Daily Mail) - Juventus are looking to strengthen their midfield by signing Emre Can from Liverpool. (Gianluca di Marzio) - Tottenham are still interested in Leicester playmaker Riyad Mahrez's transfer situation. (Evening Standard) - Wolfsburg have asked Manchester United about the chances of landing Anthony Martial on a permanent transfer. (Kicker) - Diego Costa may have found a loan landing spot with AC Milan as he waits to complete his move to Atletico Madrid. (Don Balon) - Chelsea are prepared to sell Diego Costa to Atletico Madrid, but only for £44 million rather than the cut-price £25m being offered by the Spanish side. (The Independent) - Arsenal have turned down a £16m bid for Calum Chambers as they hold out for £20m. (Daily Telegraph) - Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Antero Henrique has landed in London to negotiate a deal with Arsenal for Alexis Sanchez. (Le Parisien) - Torino are demanding that AC Milan pay €50 million and give them M'Baye Niang, Gabriel Paletta and Manuel Locatelli in exchange. (La Stampa) - Arsenal are increasingly confident midfielder Mesut Ozil, 28, will sign a new contract. (Sun) - Manchester United have turned their attention to a £25m deal for Paris St-Germain right-back Serge Aurier, 24, as they struggle to reach a deal with Monaco for Fabinho, 23. (Independent) - PSG coach Unai Emery has confirmed Ivory Coast international Aurier wants to leave this summer. (L'Equipe, via Metro) - Leicester players are ready to "dig out" Mahrez if he does not put in 100% effort, says midfielder Andy King.(Leicester Mercury) - Manchester United have still not met Inter Milan's valuation of Croatian winger Ivan Perisic, 28. (Daily Mirror) - Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in 17-year-old Manchester City winger Jadon Sancho. (Independent) - Austria forward Marko Arnautovic, 28, will become West Ham's highest-paid player following his medical at the London club on Friday. (Daily Express) Finally… - Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has told striker Marcus Rashford to change his shirt number to nine - because that's what goalscorers wear. (Manchester Evening News)