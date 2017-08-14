Chelsea are considering a late move for long-time Manchester United target Inter Milan midfielder Ivan Perisic, 28. Read more transfer stories for today: - Cesar Azpilicueta, 27, thinks Chelsea need to make several signings before the transfer window closes. (Evening Standard) - The Blues are ready to make a £50m bid for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk this week in an attempt to fend off interest from Liverpool. (Daily Star) - Manchester United will meet the £36.5m release clause of Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto, 25, if he pushes for a move away from the Spanish club. (Don Balon via Daily Express) - Manchester United are close to agreeing terms with Portuguese club Oliveirense for forward Bruno Amorim, 19. (Daily Mail) - Paris Saint-Germain have secured the signing of Kylian Mbappe from Monaco in a deal worth even more than Neymar. (The Times) - After a quiet summer in the transfer window, Tottenham are to try to make late moves to secure Ross Barkley and Davinson Sanchez. (The Telegraph) - Having had two bids for Inter attacker Ivan Perisic previously rejected, Manchester United are to return with a third offer. (Mirror) - Wantaway Chelsea striker has been leading a party lifestyle in Brazil and the Blues are allegedly concerned that he's put on too much weight to be sold this summer. (The Time - Liverpool will launch a £60 million bid for Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne if Barcelona prove successful in their pursuit of Philippe Coutinho. (Daily Mirror) - Manchester United have rejected an offer from Tottenham Hotspur for attacker Anthony Martial. (RMC) - Arsenal have all but given up on signing Thomas Lemar from Monaco and are unlikely to make further additions this summer. (Daily Mail) - Real Madrid are aiming to beat Barcelona to the signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Ousmane Dembele. (RAC1) - Marcelo Simonian, Javier Pastore's agent, has travelled to Madrid with Paris Saint-Germain chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi to discuss a deal to swap the Argentina international for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak. - Meanwhile, Antoine Griezmann, 26, would be unhappy if Atletico Madrid sell goalkeeper Jan Oblak and could consider a move to Manchester United. (Don Ballon - in Spanish) - Leicester City will turn down a £31.8m bid for Riyad Mahrez, 26, from Roma as they are determined to have their £50m valuation met. (Mirror) - Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta says they are interested in Liverpool target and RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, 22. (La Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) - Manager Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool need to strengthen their squad before the end of the transfer window. (Liverpool Echo) - The Liverpool boss is also considering Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne, 26 as a replacement for Philippe Coutinho amid interest from Barcelona. (Express) - Tottenham could step up interest in Lazio forward Keita Balde, 22, after he was left out of his club's Supercoppa Italiana squad. (Mirror) - Paris St-Germain winger Jese Rodriguez, 24, has rejected a loan move to Fiorentina and is now set to join Stoke in a temporary deal. (Sun) - Everton manager Ronald Koeman says he will not stand in the way if midfielder Gareth Barry, 36, wants to leave this summer. (Liverpool Echo) Finally… - Schalke are in talks with Chelsea over bringing defender Baba Rahman, 23, back on loan. (Sky Sports)