Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen has been sentenced to 3 Years in jail after pleading guilty to crimes related to his work for the President.

Cohen is the first member of Mr Trump’s inner circle to be jailed over the special counsel’s inquiry into alleged …



