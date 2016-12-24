Carl Paladino, a Republican who served as Donald Trump's campaign co-chair in New York said he hopes President Barack Obama will die of Mad Cow disease. CNN reports that Paladino told told a weekly paper in Buffalo that Michelle Obama was the person whom he would "most like to see go in 2017." He also made racist remarks about First Lady, Michelle Obama. In response to the question of what he would most like to see happen next year, Paladino said, "Obama catches mad cow disease after being caught having relations with a Herford. He dies before his trial and is buried in a cow pasture next to Valerie Jarret, who died weeks prior, after being convicted of sedition and treason, when a Jihady cell mate mistook her for being a nice person and decapitated her." Asked "What would you like to see go in 2017?" Paladino attacked the first lady in sexual and racist terms: “Michelle Obama. I’d like her to return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortable in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla.”